Understanding a “Watch” and a “Warning”
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
A WATCH means that hazardous weather is possible. People should have a plan of action in case a storm threatens and should listen for later information and possible warnings especially when planning travel or outdoor activities.
A WARNING is issued when a hazardous weather is occurring, imminent or likely. A warning means weather conditions pose a threat to life or property. People in the path of the storm need to take protective action.
Information from the National Weather Service.
Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.