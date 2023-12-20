Understanding a “Watch” and a “Warning”

By David Wolter
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
You need to know the difference between a watch and a warning so you can stay safe during severe weather.(David Wolter)

A WATCH means that hazardous weather is possible. People should have a plan of action in case a storm threatens and should listen for later information and possible warnings especially when planning travel or outdoor activities.

A WARNING is issued when a hazardous weather is occurring, imminent or likely. A warning means weather conditions pose a threat to life or property. People in the path of the storm need to take protective action.

Information from the National Weather Service.

