Warming up for Wednesday!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Highs get back into the lower 50s on Wednesday and climb a little higher Thursday and Friday.

Warming up for Wednesday!

The holiday weekend is likely going to reach 60 as clouds continue to hang around.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Showers are looking more and more likely across the region as we head into the Christmas holiday.

Though no severe weather is expected, be careful with hydroplaning and ponding if you are traveling!

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green Police Department.
BGPD recovers thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in shoplifting operations
Joshua Bryant, Tina Stovall, Melissa Cardwell
3 arrested in Cave City drug investigation
Mellany Rodriguez, 19, was arrested Monday after police say she illegally distributed drugs...
Pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreens drive-thru, police say
Terry Harrison
Hartford man charged in drug trafficking investigation
Police investigate stabbing in Bismarck
UPDATE: Grenades removed from Greensburg property

Latest News

Warming up for Wednesday!
Warming up for Wednesday!
A storm system is going to spread rain showers across the Midwest and produce some snow for...
Travel forecast and holiday outlook
Temperatures remain cold for Tuesday!
Temperatures remain cold for Tuesday!
Temperatures remain cold for Tuesday!
Temperatures remain cold for Tuesday!