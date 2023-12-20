BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Highs get back into the lower 50s on Wednesday and climb a little higher Thursday and Friday.

Warming up for Wednesday!

The holiday weekend is likely going to reach 60 as clouds continue to hang around.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Showers are looking more and more likely across the region as we head into the Christmas holiday.

Though no severe weather is expected, be careful with hydroplaning and ponding if you are traveling!

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.