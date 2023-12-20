What is a “First Alert Weather Day”

These Days are issued to bring attention to the possible threats. (David Wolter)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Your First Alert Weather team is committed to providing you as much time as possible to plan and react before the weather takes a turn. When we know that severe or impactful weather is in the forecast, we will issue a “First Alert Weather Day.” This alert is issued to draw your attention to the day of the event. Our goal is to not hype or scare you, but rather to help you prepare for what is ahead.

These are a few of the instances where a “First Alert Weather Day” may be issued.

Storm Prediction Center has most of our area in a Slight Risk or higher for severe thunderstorms and/or tornadoes.

Winter weather or impactful snow and/or ice.

Heavy rain or storms that may lead to flash flooding.

Elevated wildfire danger.

Very low air quality.

Strong wind events that may lead to downed trees and power outages.

Dangerous heat or cold.

Why do we issue First Alert Weather Days in the first place? (David Wolter)

HERE IS OUR COMMITMENT TO KEEP YOU AND YOUR FAMILY SAFE.

ON-AIR

Our 7-Day graphic will show the First Alert Weather Day in red. This may be visible for a few days leading up to the weather event. On the First Alert Weather Day, our weather graphics will feature a red banner at the top of the screen. This look brings attention to a highly impactful forecast and reiterates the need to pay more attention.

We will cut into programming when a Tornado Warning has been issued for ANY part of the viewing area. We stay on-air for the duration of the warning.

We may also do brief cut-ins when several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect.

WBKO WEATHER APP

Download the WBKO Weather App to get instant alerts and updates for your location.

Read any alerts and watch forecast videos to assure you have the latest information.

WBKO.COM

During severe weather, watch the WBKO News Live Stream for live updates throughout the day. You can also get updates on social media via Facebook and X

Learn more about Severe Weather Safety by visiting our weather safety section.

