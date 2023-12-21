BGKY reflects on significant tourism milestones in 2023

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A big year for tourism in Bowling Green that featured an increase in visitor spending and big tax savings.

Bowling Green posted its biggest year in tourism since 2019 and saw a 21% increase in visitor spending. The steep rise comes from local revenue generation through restaurants and other local businesses and means good things for Bowling Green residents.

“When that happens, it’s what’s called a health boost in the economy,” said BGKY Communications Director Lauren Guess. “When that boost happens, we see an influx in visitors and an influx of money. It means we may need to implement more jobs. We may need to implement more infrastructure to accommodate. We also experience a higher tax revenue for our local government.”

That extra tax revenue saved the average Bowling Green home $500 on their taxes.

BGKY recently renovated its website which will now recruit nonlocal businesses and organizations to host conventions and other major events in Bowling Green. It allows them to view the facilities digitally before committing, bringing the opportunity for even more tourism cash flow.

“Meetings and conventions and sports tournaments that come into town have the same impact as regular tourist visits,” Guess said. “These people that come into town are spending money which benefits our local businesses, it could help increase the potential for new jobs in the area and new infrastructure as well. It has the same benefit.”

BGKY is looking to continue trending up and has some surprise events scheduled for the new year. They are also emphasizing multi-jurisdictional events that involve the whole state.

“An example is the Western Kentucky Brew Hop. That’s something we were involved in this year,” Guess said. “It is an app you can download on your phone; you travel from one brewery to the other across Western Kentucky and every time you check in you get prizes. Bowling Green is actually involved in the most multi-jurisdictional projects out of any city in the state. We are involved in 16.”

