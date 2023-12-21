Cloudy and mild for Wednesday!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some morning frost is likely for the early commute this morning!

Cloudy and mild for Wednesday!

Expect clouds to take over for the majority of our daytime.

Daytime highs will stay mild through the end of the work week in the upper 50s.

A few isolated morning showers can’t be ruled out for Saturday.

A few hit or miss showers will continue to stay in the area through Christmas Eve.

A frontal boundary swings in Christmas Day which will bring us rounds of rain through the day and continue into Tuesday.

