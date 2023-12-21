Department Fish & Wildlife continues its annual Christmas tree recycling program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife continues its annual tradition, of collecting recycled natural Christmas trees to utilize as underwater habitats for Kentucky’s native fish species.

Once collected from one of the 30 drop-off locations across the state, Fish and Wildlife officials will load the trees onto their barges and bring them to designated fish attractor sites at local lakes. The trees are then anchored to the bottom of the lake and used as cover for fish, creating coveted fishing spots for area anglers.

“A lot of the sunfish, bass, crappie, will use them most of the year if it’s available. You may be able to bank on fish being there but getting them to bite is still the catch with it,” said Eric Cummins, southwestern fishery biologist for the department.

Cummins said the drop-off locations will gladly accept trees through mid-January, though they must be full trees. Trimmings, branches, or wreaths will not be accepted.

“All we ask is that you undecorate the tree, and you can leave it there,” Cummins said. “We’ll use it to place in a local lake in that area to serve as fish attractors,”

He also stressed that while all-natural trees will be accepted, they do not need to go into the water to be of use to local wildlife.

“They don’t have to be used for fish, they can serve as a wildlife attractant, a brush pile that songbirds, rabbits, or whatever would be glad to use,” Cummins said. “So, don’t feel like you have to make it out here to make it be used, it can be used in your backyard or somewhere out in your lot to attract wildlife or serve as a habitat for wildlife.”

The Christmas trees are only one form of fish attractor the district utilizes, though a full map of the locations can be found on their website.

