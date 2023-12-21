Family of Crystal Rogers believes they know who was present at time of her death

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Stephen Lawson appeared before a judge in Nelson County Thursday, charged with conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence, related to the disappearance and presumed death of Crystal Rogers.

Lawson’s attorney, Theodore Lavit, said his client had nothing to do with it, claiming Lawson only picked up his son, Joseph Lawson, from the Bluegrass Parkway after he got a flat driving Rogers’ car there.

Joseph Lawson is facing the same charges as his father. Rogers’ family members aren’t totally buying Stephen Lawson’s story.

“I think Steve Lawson was in the barn with the rest of them when Crystal was murdered,” said Till Ballard, Rogers’ grandfather.

Ballard is the father of Tommy Ballard, Crystal Rogers’ father who was shot and killed while hunting a year after Crystal disappeared.

Till Ballard believes his son’s death was not an accident, though nobody’s been charged for it. As for his granddaughter, he said Stephen Lawson is one of several people responsible.

“The son of a b---h don’t need to be on this earth if he had anything to do with Crystal,” said Ballard, “and I know he did.”

Three people have now been arrested: Rogers’ ex-boyfriend, Brooks Houck who is charged with murder, plus Lawson and his son.

Till Ballard believes those three, and more, were there when Rogers was killed.

“I’m just waiting on them to arrest three more,” said Ballard. “That’s what I’m waiting for.”

Ballard didn’t elaborate on who else he though would be arrested.

