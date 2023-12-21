Glasgow’s Rico crowder signs to Kentucky on National Signing Day

Rico Crowder signs as a preferred walk on to play football at Kentucky(Glasgow High School)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Scotties’ senior receiver Rico Crowder signed across the line to continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Kentucky.

Crowder will be joining the Cats as a preferred walk on (PWO).

Crowder finished his senior season leading the team with 40 receptions for 767 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged 64 receiving yards yards per game.

He was a big part of the Scotties going 9-3 before falling in the second round of the 3A State Tournament to the eventual runner up, Hart County.

The 6′4 receiver adds some nice height and speed to the Kentucky receivers room.

Crowder announced his commitment back in July and now gets to live his dream as a wildcat.

