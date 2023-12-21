Kentucky’s November 2023 preliminary unemployment report released

(WKYT)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet has released its preliminary unemployment report for November 2023.

The commonwealth’s seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate for the month was at 4.3%. That’s according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency within the cabinet.

The November jobless rate was up 0.1 percentage point from October 2023 and was up 0.4 percentage point from a year ago.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate for the United States in November was at 3.7%. That’s down 0.2 percentage points from October, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

