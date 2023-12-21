Lady Toppers rally in the second half to beat Nevada

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball (8-5) came from behind for the second consecutive win, defeating Nevada (6-6), 66-60, in the first game of the Lady Bear Classic in Springfield, Missouri.

Acacia Hayes led the team in scoring for the seventh time this season with 20 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter when WKU mounted its comeback. It was her fourth 20-point game of the season. The sophomore was 10-of-10 from the free throw line.

Odeth Betancourt finished with a new career high in rebounds, pulling down 11 boards in the game to go with eight points. Teresa Faustino and Alexis Mead each scored 12 points.

WKU improves to 6-1 this season and 74-18 under Collins when holding its opponent below 70 points.

It was the fourth time this season WKU has comeback from a halftime deficit to win a game. Against Nevada, WKU was 2-of-10 from the 3-point line and was being outrebounded 23-16 in the first half. In the second half, the Lady Toppers were 5-of-9 from three and outrebounded the Wolf Pack 21-12.

Mead scored the first points of the game on a banked in three at the 9:18 mark. Nevada then rattled off a 12-0 run to take the lead. A layup from Caitlin Staley stopped the run, but the Wolf Pack got another basket on the next play. The Lady Toppers responded with a 9-0 run, that was capped by a long-range three from Hayes, to tie the game heading into the second quarter.

Nevada scored first in the second quarter, but Destiny Salary tied the game again at the 9:14 mark with a layup. The Wolf Pack scored seven straight to build a lead. From there, Nevada outscored the Lady Toppers 11-6 the rest of the quarter to take a 34-22 lead at halftime.

Hayes connected on a three to start the second half. After a Nevada basket, WKU used a 11-0 run to tie the game at 36-all. The Wolf Pack scored four straight points, but Betancourt made a layup to get back within two. After another two from Nevada, a three from Faustino put WKU back within one. The Wolf Pack scored the final points of the quarter to take a 44-41 lead into the final quarter.

Mead brought WKU back to within in the first 25 seconds of the fourth quarter. After a Nevada basket, WKU went on a 10-2 run, including two threes from Faustino and Aaliyah Pitts, to claim a 5-point lead at the 6:19 mark. Both teams went on a scoring drought, but Nevada broke the drought at the 4:30 mark with a layup. WKU scored four straight points and then Nevada responded with four consecutive points of their own to cut the WKU lead down to four. Another layup from Betancourt pushed the lead back out to six, but the Wolf Pack made a pair of free throws to cut it to four with 35 seconds left. Hayes made a pair of free throws on WKU’s next possession and Betancourt got a jump ball off a rebound with the possession given to WKU. Betancourt was fouled on the next possession and made both free throws to seal the game.

WKU will be back in action on day two of the Lady Bear Classic, taking on the host school, Missouri State, on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.