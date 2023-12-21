Lil Jon, Niko Moon coming to Glasgow in 2024

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – For the third year, a Glasgow nonprofit is bringing two major concerts to town to benefit their work in the community.

Helping the Hardworking announced the concerts in a social media post last week ahead of this week’s launch of ticket sales. The concerts come about a year after hip-hop artist Nelly performed during a sold-out show at the Historic Plaza Theatre.

“It’s just something different. I made a social media post about it last Thursday, and within 24 hours we had 58,000 people that looked at that,” said Jamie Byrd, the head of the nonprofit. “The excitement is there.”

The Historic Plaza Theatre seats 1,000 people, something Helping the Hardworking is hoping will draw more people to buy tickets.

“Every seat at the Plaza is a great seat. It’s a VIP experience,” Byrd said. “You’ll never get this experience at Bridgestone or anywhere else because it’s so personal and intimate.”

Moon will perform at the Plaza on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. Lil Jon is expected to perform on Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

