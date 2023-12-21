Metro releases videos of former LMPD officers throwing drinks at people

By Mark Stevens
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than two dozen videos have finally been released of former LMPD officers chucking full drinks at unsuspecting people.

WAVE News Troubleshooters broke the story in 2021 after learning about an FBI probe into the behavior.

It sent two officers to federal prison.

Court records described how the officers acted.

Bryan Wilson and Curt Flynn were on patrol in their unmarked cars.

They’d find unsuspecting people walking or biking and they’d record themselves throwing big gas station sodas or slushies at them, before speeding off, laughing hysterically.

The videos drive it home.

In video after video the officers gleefully giggle and laugh when they hit someone and get upset when they miss.

One person was knocked down when the drink hit them.

Some yelled back.

But most didn’t have much of a chance.

The officers would speed off and roll up their tinted windows.

Wilson and Flynn both pleaded guilty in federal court to violating residents civil rights.

Both were given three months prison time.

Flynn has already served his, Wilson is also serving a 30-month sentence for stalking.

The unit they were part of, the ninth mobile unit, was disbanded following a series of scandals.

The city is currently negotiating with the Justice Department its investigation into the pattern and practice of LMPD officers abusing residents’ civil rights.

