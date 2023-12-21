Normal snowfall for this time of year- where's the snow?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ve gotten the short end of the stick when it comes to snowfall, especially here in Bowling Green. With today being the first day of Winter- let’s take a look at the normal snowfall we’re supposed to see this time of year.

Past Snow Stats (WBKO)

Nov. 29th: Average first trace snowfall

Compared to normal years, we usually see our first trace snowfall near the end of November. A trace snowfall is snowfall that measures less than 0.01″, so think a quick dusting of snow.

Dec. 24th: Average first measurable snow

Normally by Christmas Eve, we see our first measurable snow. For those wishing for some measurable snow this Christmas, we’ll need a Christmas miracle- no snow is expected over the next week.

Jan 2nd: Average first inch snowfall

On average, we usually see our first inch of snow right around the first of the year. That’s not looking likely this year either as snow chances are set to stay low as we ring in the new year.

Jan 23rd: Average first four-inch snowfall

By the time January comes to a close, we can expect to see our first snowfall of four inches or greater. We will have to wait and see if this one comes on time or not, but it has been falling behind in years past.

Earliest and latest snowfalls (WBKO)

This year v. last year:

So far, we haven’t seen any snow since the beginning of our Fall season here in Bowling Green and many parts of SCKY. This time last year, we had received a trace amount of snow at the BWG airport with some areas across the viewing area reporting a little bit more.

A little bit less than last year (WBKO)

As far as the next couple of weeks go, we’re not expecting any accumulating snow for our area. Only time will tell when we will see our first snow accumulations for this season. The WBKO First Alert Weather Team will be here watching and keeping you informed.

