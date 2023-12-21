The Reindeer Farm spreads holiday cheer through ‘Reindeer Encounters’; Santa visits

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christmas time is just a few days away, and those at The Reindeer Farm are helping spread holiday cheer through encounters with reindeer.

The farm is co-owned by husband and wife, Russell and Jessica Anderson. They started the farm after having their third child and deciding they wanted to spend more time together as a family.

“I always wanted to have a farm and I’ve always been obsessed with Christmas,” Jessica Anderson said, “and reindeer was just the perfect merriment of farming and Christmas.”

One of the farm’s specialties is their ‘Reindeer Encounters’ barn where visitors can go into the enclosure, get up close to, and meet or pet the reindeer. Santa and Mrs. Claus also occasionally make guest appearances to see the reindeer and visit with the children.

“We had the best time getting out here and visiting with all the children and the adults, getting to see the reindeer, and watching the progress because they’re training, they’re hoping to be the next on the team,” Santa said.

While the farm’s main attraction is the reindeer, they also have several other animals on the farm for people to see and activities for people to do.

“You can pet and meet bunnies and Kunekune pigs. We also have alpacas, many cows, many donkeys, and lots of different things,” she said. “We’ve got an indoor playground, letter writing to Santa, Christmas music, Christmas movies, and outside games.”

The farm is also just as much of a learning and entertaining place for the adults as it is for the children.

“A lot of the adults are always surprised that reindeer are real,” she said. “They are a subspecies of caribou. Reindeer have been domesticated for thousands of years. They are real and they’re here in Kentucky, not just with Santa at the North Pole.”

She also gave an update on the baby reindeer, Anderson, who was born on the farm earlier this year to Moodolf and Mistletoe. Anderson says he is getting bigger all the time.

“He was born on May 8 [and] was a little fella,” she said. “He has now grown some antlers. We put him on the scale about three weeks ago and he weighed 108 pounds. So that is quite the jump from the 12 [pounds] that he was born at.”

If you would like to plan a visit to the farm, click here. The last day to do so this season is Saturday, Dec. 23.

