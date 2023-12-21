Resources available for those affected by the tornadoes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been almost two weeks since the tornado outbreak that affected many across Tennessee and Kentucky. While power has been restored to all of those affected, damage to multiple structures is still being handled.

Below is a complete guide to those within the affected counties in Tennessee and Kentucky for resources

FEMA Recovery Assistance:

Register with FEMA by calling 1-800-621-3362

Location: Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library | 350 Pageant Lane, Clarksville, TN 37040

Register with Red Cross by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

Red Cross | Montgomery County, TN:

Shelter location: Park Lane Church of the Nazarene | 225 Cunningham Lane, Clarksville, TN 37042

Cost: FREE

Items to bring Items NOT to bring Bedding (sheets/blankets) Alcoholic beverages Clothing Illegal drugs Medications Weapons of any kind Emergency kit

Pets

Service dogs are welcomed

Other animals may be permitted, however, depending on the situation, they may need to be housed in a different location from area animal welfare groups

Resources available from the Red Cross at the shelter:

A safe place to sleep

Meals, snacks, and safe drinking water

Health services include but are not limited to first aid, prescription refills, temporary eyeglasses

Mental health services

Spiritual assistance

Additional information on resources around the area

Once leaving the shelter, resources can be provided for returning home:

Cleaning supplies

Meal delivery (if without power or safe water)

Living/Shelters Accommodations:

Irene Center: hotels to stay in for low-income residents who are unable to utilize the Red Cross Shelter. Contact: Send a text message to 931-591-8610 (a member will respond within one hour 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)



Food:

Thirsty Goat: free meals for the rest of the year to those affected by a tornado since Dec. 9, 2023

Sheiks Vegan Eats: free food to those displaced by a tornado since Dec. 9, 2023 (contact them via phone at 931-538-5704, or online @sheikveganeats)

Church

Radical Mission : A free event Saturday, Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. before Christmas to share a warm meal with those throughout the community

Mosiac : https://mymosaicchurch.us/

Lifepoint: https://lifepointchurch.tv/

Additional items can be found on Montgomery County’s website where a full list of additional resources such as laundry, showers, basic supplies, roofing and tarping needs, property cleanup, housing, storage, internet access, pet resources, and replacement ID/birth certificates.

Additional resources for those wishing to assist the community or volunteer can also be found on their website.

