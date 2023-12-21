Resources available for those affected by the tornadoes

American Red Cross disaster response team
American Red Cross disaster response team(American Red Cross | American Red Cross)
By Davis Wells
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been almost two weeks since the tornado outbreak that affected many across Tennessee and Kentucky. While power has been restored to all of those affected, damage to multiple structures is still being handled.

Below is a complete guide to those within the affected counties in Tennessee and Kentucky for resources

FEMA Recovery Assistance:

Register with FEMA by calling 1-800-621-3362

Location: Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library | 350 Pageant Lane, Clarksville, TN 37040

Register with Red Cross by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

Red Cross | Montgomery County, TN:

  • Shelter location: Park Lane Church of the Nazarene | 225 Cunningham Lane, Clarksville, TN 37042
  • Cost: FREE
Items to bringItems NOT to bring
Bedding (sheets/blankets)Alcoholic beverages
ClothingIllegal drugs
MedicationsWeapons of any kind
Emergency kit

Pets

  • Service dogs are welcomed
  • Other animals may be permitted, however, depending on the situation, they may need to be housed in a different location from area animal welfare groups

Resources available from the Red Cross at the shelter:

  • A safe place to sleep
  • Meals, snacks, and safe drinking water
  • Health services include but are not limited to first aid, prescription refills, temporary eyeglasses
  • Mental health services
  • Spiritual assistance
  • Additional information on resources around the area

Once leaving the shelter, resources can be provided for returning home:

  • Cleaning supplies
  • Meal delivery (if without power or safe water)

Living/Shelters Accommodations:

  • Irene Center: hotels to stay in for low-income residents who are unable to utilize the Red Cross Shelter.
    • Contact: Send a text message to 931-591-8610 (a member will respond within one hour 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Food:

  • Thirsty Goat: free meals for the rest of the year to those affected by a tornado since Dec. 9, 2023
  • Sheiks Vegan Eats: free food to those displaced by a tornado since Dec. 9, 2023 (contact them via phone at 931-538-5704, or online @sheikveganeats)

Church

Additional items can be found on Montgomery County’s website where a full list of additional resources such as laundry, showers, basic supplies, roofing and tarping needs, property cleanup, housing, storage, internet access, pet resources, and replacement ID/birth certificates.

Additional resources for those wishing to assist the community or volunteer can also be found on their website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Clay Phelps, a senior at George Rogers Clark High School, died from injuries sustained...
Community mourns teen who died in a farming accident
Police respond.
KSP: Franklin explosion linked to chemical, dust near industrial dryer
Mellany Rodriguez, 19, was arrested Monday after police say she illegally distributed drugs...
Pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreens drive-thru, police say
Police investigate stabbing in Bismarck
UPDATE: Grenades removed from Greensburg property
William "Billy" Burden, 55, was found guilty of murdering his wife in November 2021 during a...
Man sentenced to life in prison in 2021 Hart County murder

Latest News

Firefighters with the Glasgow Fire Department ascend the roof of a multi-family residence at...
Apartments destroyed in Glasgow fire
Officials responding to Glasgow house fire
Apartments destroyed in Glasgow fire
Kentucky’s November 2023 preliminary unemployment report released
KSP ON FRANKLIN EXPLOSION
Cause of explosion that rocked R3 Industrial in Franklin released