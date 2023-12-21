Winter starts tomorrow rather mild

Santa is bringing more than just presents this year... including rainfall for south-central Kentucky.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Winter officially starts Thursday at 9:27 p.m. central time.

Thursday: Temperatures start near 30 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. Skies turn mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid-50s.

Thursday night: Temperatures drop to near freezing with partly cloudy skies.

Friday: Skies turn partly sunny and even warmer to near 60 degrees. Clouds will build throughout the day with a chance of scattered showers across the area after sunset. Precipitation will be light.

HOLIDAY TRAVEL OUTLOOK:

Saturday: Rain across the lower Great Lakes, south-central plains, and across portions of central Florida

Saturday at 2:00pm Central time (Davis Wells)

Sunday: Rain from Minnesota and points south to the Gulf of Mexico (mainly along the Mississippi River)

Christmas Eve rainfall at 2:00pm Central time (Davis Wells)

Monday (Christmas): Persistent rain across much of the eastern United States, including locally here in south-central Kentucky

Christmas morning at 10:00am Central time (Davis Wells)

