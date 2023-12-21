Winter starts tomorrow rather mild
Holiday travel outlook included
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Winter officially starts Thursday at 9:27 p.m. central time.
Thursday: Temperatures start near 30 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. Skies turn mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid-50s.
Thursday night: Temperatures drop to near freezing with partly cloudy skies.
Friday: Skies turn partly sunny and even warmer to near 60 degrees. Clouds will build throughout the day with a chance of scattered showers across the area after sunset. Precipitation will be light.
HOLIDAY TRAVEL OUTLOOK:
- Saturday: Rain across the lower Great Lakes, south-central plains, and across portions of central Florida
- Sunday: Rain from Minnesota and points south to the Gulf of Mexico (mainly along the Mississippi River)
- Monday (Christmas): Persistent rain across much of the eastern United States, including locally here in south-central Kentucky
