After 11 years, USDA releases Plant Hardiness Zone Map

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After 11 years, the United States Department of Agriculture has released a new map indicating the average minimal temperature for any given area.

This data is crucial for those within the agricultural field and those wanting to plant perennials. Perennials are any plant that lives for more than two years.

The 2023 map uses data from 2006 to 2020, showing the impacts of climate change and the warming of our atmosphere.

Since 2012, the map has added two additional temperature categories where the minimum temperature doesn’t drop below 50 or 60 degrees, an average of two and a half degrees warmer across all areas, and the use of more weather sensors providing higher resolution data.

The USDA uses geographic information systems (GIS) to provide hyper-local data specific to zip codes, as well as neighborhoods. The data was compiled using 13,625 weather stations while utilizing grid technology.

Grid technology is used to plot data within half-mile increments to provide greater accuracy. This is the same technology used to create high-resolution weather models when forecasting upcoming conditions.

To explore the map yourself, you can visit the USDA’s website here.

The USDA's 2023 map of Kentucky indicates the lowest minimum temperature experienced for a given location. (United States Department of Agriculture)

