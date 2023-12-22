After 11 years, USDA releases Plant Hardiness Zone Map

By Davis Wells
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
The latest map issued by the USDA in 2023 indicates the lowest minimum temperature experienced...
The latest map issued by the USDA in 2023 indicates the lowest minimum temperature experienced by location.(United States Department of Agriculture)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After 11 years, the United States Department of Agriculture has released a new map indicating the average minimal temperature for any given area.

This data is crucial for those within the agricultural field and those wanting to plant perennials. Perennials are any plant that lives for more than two years.

The 2023 map uses data from 2006 to 2020, showing the impacts of climate change and the warming of our atmosphere.

Since 2012, the map has added two additional temperature categories where the minimum temperature doesn’t drop below 50 or 60 degrees, an average of two and a half degrees warmer across all areas, and the use of more weather sensors providing higher resolution data.

The USDA uses geographic information systems (GIS) to provide hyper-local data specific to zip codes, as well as neighborhoods. The data was compiled using 13,625 weather stations while utilizing grid technology.

Grid technology is used to plot data within half-mile increments to provide greater accuracy. This is the same technology used to create high-resolution weather models when forecasting upcoming conditions.

To explore the map yourself, you can visit the USDA’s website here.

The USDA's 2023 map of Kentucky indicates the lowest minimum temperature experienced for a...
The USDA's 2023 map of Kentucky indicates the lowest minimum temperature experienced for a given location.(United States Department of Agriculture)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters with the Glasgow Fire Department ascend the roof of a multi-family residence at...
Apartments destroyed in Glasgow fire
Mellany Rodriguez, 19, was arrested Monday after police say she illegally distributed drugs...
Pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreens drive-thru, police say
Lawson’s attorney, Theodore Lavit, said his client had nothing to do with it, claiming Lawson...
Family of Crystal Rogers believes they know who was present at time of her death
Stephen Lawson appeared in court virtually on Dec. 21, 2023.
Attorney for Stephen Lawson enters plea of not guilty; asks for bond to be lowered
.According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, 46-year-old Morgan Wiljanen pleaded guilty to...
Kentucky pilot pleads guilty to flying air ambulance while drunk

Latest News

Happy Holidays from our WBKO weather family to yours!
A mild holiday weekend!
Happy Holidays from our WBKO weather family to yours!
A mild holiday weekend!
Rainy Christmas
Holiday rain chances
Resources are still available for those that were affected by the tornadoes on December 9,...
Resources available for those affected by the tornadoes
Christmas will bring our greatest chance for rain
Holiday rain chances