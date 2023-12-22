Bowling Green Humane Society discusses gifts that give back

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While many who visit the humane society during the holiday season are in search of the traditional Christmas puppy, staff members say that there are countless ways to celebrate the holidays while benefiting shelter animals.

Adoptions aside, staff at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society say that many options are often overlooked during the holiday season.

“Anybody can help out the shelter that loves animals, you can either offer up your home as a foster home, you can make donations, of course, monetary donations are always appreciated,” said shelter director, Leah Lawrence. “We always have a list of supplies that are needed as well, and then we always have particular cases that we’re fundraising for like our sick and injured medical fund that you can see on our Facebook page.”

For those who have done the necessary research and are committed to the care of a new pet, Lawrence said that the holiday season can be the ideal time to add to the family.

“If you’ve got a little bit of time off of work, or the kids are out of school, it might be the perfect time to adjust a new family member to your home,” Lawrence said. “If you take them home, and things don’t work out for whatever reason, we would always take them back. We consider all adoptions to be trial adoptions because you never know unless you try. If you’re considering adopting a dog, we would love to see them spend the holidays out of the shelter.”

Like many area shelters, BGWCHS has experienced an unprecedented year of caring for animals in need. While they are currently nearing maximum capacity for dogs, they also have many cats, guinea pigs, and some rabbits available for those who are not ready for the commitment of a dog.

For those who are searching for a dog, Lawrence encourages visitors to consider a senior, especially for those with busy lifestyles.

“You know, sometimes puppies and kittens aren’t always the best route to go, as cute as they are. Sometimes the person is only home for a few hours each evening, and maybe an older dog that’s content just laying on the couch most of the day would be a better fit, rather than a brand-new puppy,” Lawrence said. “There’s someone for everyone, and that’s our job is to find those good matches.”

Adoptable dogs, cats, guinea pigs, and rabbits, as well as volunteer and donation options, can be found on the BGWCHS website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.