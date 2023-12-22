Central City man charged with attempted murder after altercation in Morgantown

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Central City man was charged with attempted murder and other charges after a fight in Morgantown Thursday night.

Keenan Noffsinger, 18, of Central City, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, attempted first-degree assault and eight counts of wanton endangerment.

Morgantown Police responded to a shots fired call on Old River Road at 10:30 p.m.

Police discovered that a local juvenile was involved in a fight with a man from Muhlenberg County at the boat ramp.

During the fight, Noffsinger hit the juvenile and grabbed a firearm from his vehicle, according to police.

Police said during the fight a shot was fired point blank at the juvenile’s face nearly missing him.

This resulted in shrapnel like wounds from the bullet hitting gravel close to his face.

Witnesses said that Noffsinger fired off at least two more rounds in the air before fleeing the scene with others from Muhlenburg County, according to police.

The injured victim was cleared from the scene by EMS only suffering “superficial wounds” to the face, neck and mouth, according to Morgantown Police.

Noffsinger was arrested at his parents’ house in Bremen at 2:30 a.m. Friday morning by the Muhlenburg County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the Butler County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters with the Glasgow Fire Department ascend the roof of a multi-family residence at...
Apartments destroyed in Glasgow fire
Mellany Rodriguez, 19, was arrested Monday after police say she illegally distributed drugs...
Pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreens drive-thru, police say
Stephen Lawson appeared in court virtually on Dec. 21, 2023.
Attorney for Stephen Lawson enters plea of not guilty; asks for bond to be lowered
.According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, 46-year-old Morgan Wiljanen pleaded guilty to...
Kentucky pilot pleads guilty to flying air ambulance while drunk
Lawson’s attorney, Theodore Lavit, said his client had nothing to do with it, claiming Lawson...
Family of Crystal Rogers believes they know who was present at time of her death

Latest News

Laws taking effect in Kentucky in 2024
It wasn’t just new events being brought to the city in 2023, several new businesses came to...
Downtown Development Coordinator talks 2023 in Bowling Green
It wasn’t just new events being brought to the city in 2023, several new businesses came to...
Downtown Development Coordinator talks 2023 in Bowling Green
The easement permanently secures 55,000 acres in eastern Kentucky for conservation and public...
Conservation organizations secure the largest conservation easement in Kentucky history