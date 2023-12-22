Central City man charged with attempted murder after altercation in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Central City man was charged with attempted murder and other charges after a fight in Morgantown Thursday night.

Keenan Noffsinger, 18, of Central City, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, attempted first-degree assault and eight counts of wanton endangerment.

Morgantown Police responded to a shots fired call on Old River Road at 10:30 p.m.

Police discovered that a local juvenile was involved in a fight with a man from Muhlenberg County at the boat ramp.

During the fight, Noffsinger hit the juvenile and grabbed a firearm from his vehicle, according to police.

Police said during the fight a shot was fired point blank at the juvenile’s face nearly missing him.

This resulted in shrapnel like wounds from the bullet hitting gravel close to his face.

Witnesses said that Noffsinger fired off at least two more rounds in the air before fleeing the scene with others from Muhlenburg County, according to police.

The injured victim was cleared from the scene by EMS only suffering “superficial wounds” to the face, neck and mouth, according to Morgantown Police.

Noffsinger was arrested at his parents’ house in Bremen at 2:30 a.m. Friday morning by the Muhlenburg County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the Butler County Jail.

