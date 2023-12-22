Downtown Development Coordinator talks 2023 in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This year saw many new additions to the Bowling Green social sphere such as Duncan Hines Day, the Harvest Festival, and the season’s most recent Light Up BGKY.

Telia Butler, Downtown Development Coordinator for Bowling Green, said collaboration was the name of the game for bringing all of 2023′s new events to life.

“Incorporating The Railpark and Train Museum and the new trolley tours, bringing some of the Corvette Museum to harvest festival, incorporating other attractions like Kentucky museum into the picture, just continues to expand those downtown connections,” Butler said. “Also show more audiences what there is to do downtown and vice versa because nobody is a tourist in their own hometown.”

It wasn’t just new events being brought to the city in 2023, several new businesses came to be, like the city’s first hemp dispensary and the Nest BGKY.

“One of the beauties of working with the Chamber for Economic Development is they have these tools on hand where they can search for just the right amenities and just the right specs that you need,” Butler said. “Then we can help connect them with a property owner or a landlord to figure out ‘okay, how do I get in this space? Tell me more about this space’ and there’s a fantastic synergy there.”

Butler said things are only getting started and she hopes to bring new parking signage to downtown in 2024, along with some street art.

“We’ve also applied for some funding for some new public art around our traffic signal cabinets, which might sound a little strange. But if you are ever at a traffic signal and just look next to it, there’s that giant cabinet next to it and they’re just not pretty,” Butler said. “They’re really industrial, but kind of eyesores. But we have some public art coming in for that, hopefully. If we don’t get the grant, we will try to figure out another way to make it happen.”

Ultimately, Butler said the main goal of downtown development is to make it a place where everyone feels they can come together and enjoy what Bowling Green has to offer.

“I was born and raised in Bowling Green and don’t really have a lot of those downtown core memories as a kid, because downtown really wasn’t the downtown it is now. You didn’t have the ballpark, SKyPAC, or Circus Square when I was a kid,” Butler said. “Now that I have the chance to bring things to life for people my age that have kids and my future family, it’s very special and I love it a whole lot.”

