Former UK doctor finds donor match for second life-saving surgery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We first brought you the story of Dr. Kevin Bauereis more than a decade ago. Born with cystic fibrosis, Kevin had a double-lung transplant back in 2013 - all while working in the operating room at UK Healthcare.

But medication for those new lungs took a toll on Kevin’s kidney over time. This past spring, he found himself in need of another transplant.

After our story with them aired last month, he says a second wave of people called in to donate. Now, he’s finally got his match.

Kevin says his search for a new kidney started out strong, but November marked six months of waiting.

“The people wanting to donate kind of dropped a little bit,” said Bauereis, as the initial pool of potential donors thinned out.

His wait for two lungs was even longer - but Kevin’s never been one to count his days.

“I just try to focus on living life,” Bauereis said. “I’m the kind of person that, when God’s ready, when the time is right, it will happen.”

Yet on the week of Thanksgiving, he started to feel the gravity of this situation weighing on him. That’s when his wife Kara got a call.

“I thought that she was actually calling to inform me of how bad his lab results looked,” said Kara.

Instead, the transplant coordinator on the other end of the line told Kara that Kevin had a match in Katie Wilkinson. Her husband Tyler works as an anesthesiologist with Kevin at UofL Hospital.

“He does a lot of good in the world and I want to help him continue to do that,” said Wilkinson, who is set to become Kevin’s living donor.

The couple doesn’t have an alliance in the Kentucky-Louisville rivalry. Kevin tells us he’ll be fixing that.

“You better believe I’m going to be working on making them UK big blue fans,” Kevin said.

But it won’t be so easy to get all of the Wilkinson’s onboard.

“My oldest daughter, she loves the UofL softball team,” Wilkinson said. “So he’s going to have a hard time with her.”

But Katie and Tyler were always willing to help Kevin in this time of need. Tyler was the first one to apply, and when he couldn’t pass UK’s screening process, Katie stepped up.

“I don’t know if there is a more selfless, generous gift that someone could get,” said Kevin.

Kevin hopes it’s a gift that more people consider this holiday season.

“They are not only affecting that person’s life, but everybody around them,” Kevin said. “Then hopefully, it will affect people around them, and it’ll just be a snowball effect.”

Kevin will make his return to UK Hospital for the transplant on January 9. He’s looking forward to getting back to doing the little things comfortably and returning to normalcy, like the work he loves, when it’s all over. Doctors have told him that recovery period will take about three months in total.

