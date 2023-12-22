Holiday rain chances

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ve seen a dry first day of Winter with highs topping out in the middle 50s across the WBKO viewing area. Temperatures will stay abnormally mild over the next week, especially as we head into Christmas Eve. The warmer temperatures are also bringing some much-needed moisture to our region!

Christmas Day looks like our rainiest day this week!

A few sprinkle and shower chances will stick around as we head through Friday, but better weekend rain chances arrive Saturday with two chances for rain. One batch will likely arrive in the AM and another in the late PM hours into early Sunday morning. Christmas Eve (Sunday) looks to be dry during the daytime hours, which will be perfect for any activities or travel you may have planned. Christmas Day (Monday) is looking a little soggy with rain showers likely throughout the day. Some of these showers could have some gusty winds, but we’re not expecting severe weather at this time.

Rainy Christmas (WBKO)

Rain chances will continue even after Christmas with small chances as we head into next week. Temperatures also look to gradually cool as we head into late next week. We’re still expecting temperatures to stay above normal for at least a week and ease into near-normal conditions as we move into the first of the year.

