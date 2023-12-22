Holiday rain chances

By Dana Money
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ve seen a dry first day of Winter with highs topping out in the middle 50s across the WBKO viewing area. Temperatures will stay abnormally mild over the next week, especially as we head into Christmas Eve. The warmer temperatures are also bringing some much-needed moisture to our region!

Christmas Day looks like our rainiest day this week!

A few sprinkle and shower chances will stick around as we head through Friday, but better weekend rain chances arrive Saturday with two chances for rain. One batch will likely arrive in the AM and another in the late PM hours into early Sunday morning. Christmas Eve (Sunday) looks to be dry during the daytime hours, which will be perfect for any activities or travel you may have planned. Christmas Day (Monday) is looking a little soggy with rain showers likely throughout the day. Some of these showers could have some gusty winds, but we’re not expecting severe weather at this time.

Rainy Christmas
Rainy Christmas(WBKO)

Rain chances will continue even after Christmas with small chances as we head into next week. Temperatures also look to gradually cool as we head into late next week. We’re still expecting temperatures to stay above normal for at least a week and ease into near-normal conditions as we move into the first of the year.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Clay Phelps, a senior at George Rogers Clark High School, died from injuries sustained...
Community mourns teen who died in a farming accident
Police respond.
KSP: Franklin explosion linked to chemical, dust near industrial dryer
Mellany Rodriguez, 19, was arrested Monday after police say she illegally distributed drugs...
Pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreens drive-thru, police say
Police investigate stabbing in Bismarck
UPDATE: Grenades removed from Greensburg property
William "Billy" Burden, 55, was found guilty of murdering his wife in November 2021 during a...
Man sentenced to life in prison in 2021 Hart County murder

Latest News

Christmas will bring our greatest chance for rain
Holiday rain chances
Cloudy and mild for Wednesday!
Cloudy and mild for Wednesday!
Cloudy and mild for Wednesday!
Cloudy and mild for Wednesday!
Santa is bringing more than just presents this year... including rainfall for south-central...
Winter starts with mild temperatures before Christmas
Temperatures will be mild into the holiday weekend with the best chance of rain coming on...
Looking ahead to the weekend