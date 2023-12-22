Kentucky activist responds to Team Kentucky’s new Antisemitism task force

Jewish community reacts to Gov. Beshear's antisemitism task force
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Eighteen members make up the newest advocacy group to come from Governor Beshear’s office: the Kentucky Antisemitism Task Force.

Those 18 include public officials, religious, and community leaders.

The group will be assessing topics like Holocaust Education in the state, the general state of antisemitism in the commonwealth, and overseeing the training of law enforcement to respond to hate crimes.

“We have seen a spike in antisemitism nationwide, It is everyone’s responsibility to speak out loudly against hatred and violence, against racism, antisemitism, islamophobia, all of them. All forms of hate are wrong,” stated Governor Beshear.

Honi Goldman is a 4th generation Jew, and Activist, living in Louisville. She gave perspective on this, saying one task for is not enough.

“It needs to be broader, whether or not you’re black, you’re Muslim, you’re Asian, you’re Hispanic, all of these groups are having to deal with hate speech and hate violence, and that’s wrong. That’s what this task force needs to be centered on. My concern is that it trivializes the hate speech and hate violence against other groups. It needs to be broader,” said Goldman.

According to the commonwealth of Kentucky’s crime report, in 2022, more than one in ten hate crimes were based in religion. It was the 3rd highest percentage of hate crimes in the state.

Honi shared that a task force just protecting Jews isn’t fair for everyone.

“You’re focusing on one religion, you’re not focusing on the problem. The problem is how do you tone down the hate rhetoric,” said Goldman

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters with the Glasgow Fire Department ascend the roof of a multi-family residence at...
Apartments destroyed in Glasgow fire
Mellany Rodriguez, 19, was arrested Monday after police say she illegally distributed drugs...
Pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreens drive-thru, police say
Stephen Lawson appeared in court virtually on Dec. 21, 2023.
Attorney for Stephen Lawson enters plea of not guilty; asks for bond to be lowered
.According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, 46-year-old Morgan Wiljanen pleaded guilty to...
Kentucky pilot pleads guilty to flying air ambulance while drunk
Lawson’s attorney, Theodore Lavit, said his client had nothing to do with it, claiming Lawson...
Family of Crystal Rogers believes they know who was present at time of her death

Latest News

Police respond.
Central City man charged with attempted murder after altercation in Morgantown
Police respond.
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who stole packages from Reynolds Station home
ohio county 12/22
Ohio County Sheriff's Office looking for Information Regarding Theft of Packages
morgantown 12/22
Central City man charged with Attempted Murder