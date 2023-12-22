Kentucky license plates to stay with owners beginning in 2024

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – Kentucky license plates will soon follow people rather than vehicles.

Currently, when a vehicle is transferred from one person to the next, the unexpired registration remains with the vehicle. The new model will maintain registration with a license plate, meaning owners must take plates with them if they sell, buy, or trade a vehicle.

“If you sell your vehicle, take your plate off,” said Helena Birdwell, Barren County clerk. “Hang onto it, and once your vehicle is titled into your name

In 2011, HB 197 amended a state law dealing with license plates and vehicle registrations. The change created a “plate to customer” concept, eliminating the “plate to vehicle” concept.

Due to an older system used in county clerk offices across Kentucky, the changes were never implemented until now.

“We have been unable to implement this statutory requirement since it took effect in January 2013, due to limitations of AVIS,” said Eddie Pagan, registration branch manager of the Kentucky Division of Motor Vehicle Licensing, in an email obtained by WBKO.

All county clerk offices in Kentucky will pause in-person and online motor vehicle and vessel-related services starting Jan. 1, 2024.

During the pause, the state will integrate the new KAVIS (Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System), transferring more than 350 million records and eliminating its 40-year-old system, AVIS.

The suspension could last four to 10 days, depending on when services resume.

“We just ask our customers to bear with us,” Birdwell said.

Plates with expired registration must be surrendered at clerk offices, Pagan said. New plates will then be re-issued.

Currently, registered vehicle owners pay taxes once a year during their birth month. Now, selling a vehicle will allow owners to keep their registration dues through the entire period rather than paying on another plate if they buy, sell, or trade vehicles.

Customers at the Barren County Clerk’s Office told WBKO they think the changes will make registration dealings much easier.

“The paperwork demand we get as dealers on top of the application itself is like 40 pages long,” said Kaneia Copass, a local car dealer in Barren County. “Every time you transfer something it’s monotony.”

Kentucky is releasing more than two dozen new license plate designs in 2024, too. View those here.

The state transportation cabinet is also adding new registration fees for electric vehicle and motorcycle owners alongside hybrid vehicle owners. Those fees include a flat fee of $120 for electric motorcycles and vehicle owners, and a $60 fee on hybrid vehicles.

All county clerk transactions will require the presentation of an ID or driver’s license, beginning in 2024.

For more information, contact your county clerk’s office.

