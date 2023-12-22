Logan County seeking information in vehicle accident investigation

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in investigating a vehicle accident that happened Thursday morning.

Police said that they responded to a single vehicle accident in the 900 block of Coopertown Road around 8:35 a.m.

According to reports, Eric Armistead, 58, of Russellville, was driving a red 2015 Dodge Ram truck when he left the roadway, hit a mailbox and hit a tree.

The sheriff’s office is asking if anyone in the area has cameras that might have caught the accident or anyone that saw the accident happen to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 270-726-2244.

