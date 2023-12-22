Logan County seeking information in vehicle accident investigation

Accident
Accident(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in investigating a vehicle accident that happened Thursday morning.

Police said that they responded to a single vehicle accident in the 900 block of Coopertown Road around 8:35 a.m.

According to reports, Eric Armistead, 58, of Russellville, was driving a red 2015 Dodge Ram truck when he left the roadway, hit a mailbox and hit a tree.

The sheriff’s office is asking if anyone in the area has cameras that might have caught the accident or anyone that saw the accident happen to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 270-726-2244.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters with the Glasgow Fire Department ascend the roof of a multi-family residence at...
Apartments destroyed in Glasgow fire
Mellany Rodriguez, 19, was arrested Monday after police say she illegally distributed drugs...
Pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreens drive-thru, police say
Stephen Lawson appeared in court virtually on Dec. 21, 2023.
Attorney for Stephen Lawson enters plea of not guilty; asks for bond to be lowered
.According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, 46-year-old Morgan Wiljanen pleaded guilty to...
Kentucky pilot pleads guilty to flying air ambulance while drunk
Lawson’s attorney, Theodore Lavit, said his client had nothing to do with it, claiming Lawson...
Family of Crystal Rogers believes they know who was present at time of her death

Latest News

Police respond.
Central City man charged with attempted murder after altercation in Morgantown
Police respond.
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who stole packages from Reynolds Station home
18 members make up the newest advocacy group to come from Governor Beshear’s office; the...
Kentucky activist responds to Team Kentucky’s new Antisemitism task force
ohio county 12/22
Ohio County Sheriff's Office looking for Information Regarding Theft of Packages