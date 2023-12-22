A mild holiday weekend!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Holidays from our WBKO weather family to yours!

Look forward to a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the upper 50s.

Better weekend rain chances arrive Saturday with two chances for rain.

One batch will likely arrive in the AM and another in the late PM hours into early Sunday morning.

Christmas Eve (Sunday) looks to be dry during the daytime hours, which will be perfect for any activities or travel you may have planned.

Christmas Day (Monday) is looking a little soggy with rain showers likely throughout the day.

Some of these showers could have some gusty winds, but we’re not expecting severe weather at this time.

