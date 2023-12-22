Ohio County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who stole packages from Reynolds Station home

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding a theft of packages from a residence on State Route 54 W in Reynolds Station.

Police say the suspect was in a yellow Penske truck, last seen headed towards Daviess County on Highway 54 West.

If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at 270-298-4444.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters with the Glasgow Fire Department ascend the roof of a multi-family residence at...
Apartments destroyed in Glasgow fire
Mellany Rodriguez, 19, was arrested Monday after police say she illegally distributed drugs...
Pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreens drive-thru, police say
Stephen Lawson appeared in court virtually on Dec. 21, 2023.
Attorney for Stephen Lawson enters plea of not guilty; asks for bond to be lowered
.According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, 46-year-old Morgan Wiljanen pleaded guilty to...
Kentucky pilot pleads guilty to flying air ambulance while drunk
Lawson’s attorney, Theodore Lavit, said his client had nothing to do with it, claiming Lawson...
Family of Crystal Rogers believes they know who was present at time of her death

Latest News

Police respond.
Central City man charged with attempted murder after altercation in Morgantown
Laws taking effect in Kentucky in 2024
It wasn’t just new events being brought to the city in 2023, several new businesses came to...
Downtown Development Coordinator talks 2023 in Bowling Green
It wasn’t just new events being brought to the city in 2023, several new businesses came to...
Downtown Development Coordinator talks 2023 in Bowling Green