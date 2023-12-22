Ohio County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who stole packages from Reynolds Station home

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding a theft of packages from a residence on State Route 54 W in Reynolds Station.

Police say the suspect was in a yellow Penske truck, last seen headed towards Daviess County on Highway 54 West.

If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at 270-298-4444.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.