Organ donation organizations talk importance of registering to donate during the holidays

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Organ donation can be one of the biggest gifts a person can give after they pass away because it can give the gift of life to someone else.

Kathy Murray’s brother was one of those who was able to give the gift of life to someone else through organ donation after a tragedy last December.

“He was found unresponsive and he did not make it,” she said.

A day later, the family was told there was no brain activity. They were approached by the Kentucky Organ Donor Association and asked about having her brother’s organs donated.

“The nurse was totally sympathetic and she asked us about donating his organs. We had never really thought about that and to my knowledge, nobody else in my family had been an organ donor,” she said.

Murray said while her brother was not a donor at the time of his death, becoming one after gave him a chance to be a hero and a Christmas blessing for someone else.

“We have heard from a few of the recipients. I think I was expecting what you see on TV that the person had the heart, kidney, or lungs. We’d [get a] call and we would have this huge relationship, but it’s not like that,” Murray said. “Both kidney recipients reached out to us in a letter and told us how their struggle had been what that kidney meant to them.”

Shelley Synder, Executive Director for Donate Life KY, said while it may not be a topic you want to bring up during the holidays, letting your family know your wishes for after you die can be a game changer.

“Sending an email to a loved one that just said, ‘Hey, here’s my wishes,’ or something that you’ve at least stated, it is powerful,” Snyder said. “If you’ve ever lost a loved one it can be tough on families, it can tear families apart [while] making some of those decisions and disagreeing and things. It’s such an important thing to talk about, even though I know it’s hard.”

While some things can rule a person out, such as certain cancers, other things like age, ethnicity, and gender do not necessarily matter.

United Network for Organ Sharing or UNOS Media Specialist, Anne Pashke, said to donate to another person, you just need to have the same blood type.

“Then they would do a cross-match to make sure you’re compatible, but that doesn’t even stop people a lot of times from donating on behalf of someone they love,” Pashke said. “There are paired exchanges for kidneys, so if you want to give to a loved one, you can be entered into a paired exchange and then they’ll match you up with other people with whom you’d match.”

She also added that the most commonly transplanted organ is the kidney.

“Since we have two, some people give one while they’re alive,” Pashke said. “People also can give part of their liver to another person, and then it grows back for both the recipient and the donor. But kidneys and livers are the most prevalent and most often needed and most transplanted.”

If you would like to register to be an organ donor visit registerme.org and fill out the form.

For more information about organ donations visit, donatelife.net. For more information about UNOS, visit unos.org.

