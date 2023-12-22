Showers Saturday, then dry conditions for Christmas Eve

By Dana Money
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We were 12° above normal for today with a high of 60° at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport. Highs tomorrow are expected to be just as warm, if not warmer!

Mild temperatures will stick around for Christmas!

The warmth will bring some rain chances, though, as a low pressure passes to the north of our region on Saturday. This does not look like an all-out washout, but many of us will see some shower activity. Christmas Eve looks BEAUTIFUL with highs in the middle 60s and peaks of sunshine, ideal for any pre-Christmas travel. A better chance for rain will arrive as we move into late Sunday night and Christmas Day. Rain will continue through most of the AM hours and showers may be gusty at times. During the afternoon hours, some of us may see some rumbles of thunder. At this time, NO severe weather is expected, but we will keep you updated if those chances change. Make sure to leave Santa a poncho out next to the cookies and milk!

As we look toward the first of the year, temperatures will return to near-normal, which is around 45°. Even cooler temperatures could roll in as we head into January along with more chances for precip.

