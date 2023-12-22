Somerset-based food pantry gives out hundreds of food boxes ahead of Christmas

God's Food Pantry in Somerset distributing holiday meals
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of people picked up food baskets at a Somerset food pantry Friday, during the final day of their holiday distribution.

About 1,000 clients picked up food boxes this week and several hundred more will likely pick them up by the end of the day Friday. People say they need help year-round but the pantry director says they want to make sure people have a good holiday meal for Christmas.

The pantry serves about 6,000 people year-round, and some people only need it once or twice a year but others need it monthly. And now they’re giving out these boxes to ensure good memories around the dinner table are for everyone, whatever reason they have for being in need.

“We want to make sure that our low-income families and those in need have the same opportunity to sit around the Christmas table together to make memories with their children and extended families,” said Brenda Russell, the director of God’s Food Pantry in Somerset.

People picking up food say they have a wide variety of needs. One man says his wife has been sick lately and income isn’t what it usually is, but he says they will “adapt, overcome and adjust.”

The food pantry will be closed Monday and Tuesday but will re-open Wednesday and they say that day will likely be their busiest day of the year.

The pantry director says they operate solely on monetary donations and distribution of food from within the community.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters with the Glasgow Fire Department ascend the roof of a multi-family residence at...
Apartments destroyed in Glasgow fire
Mellany Rodriguez, 19, was arrested Monday after police say she illegally distributed drugs...
Pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreens drive-thru, police say
Lawson’s attorney, Theodore Lavit, said his client had nothing to do with it, claiming Lawson...
Family of Crystal Rogers believes they know who was present at time of her death
Stephen Lawson appeared in court virtually on Dec. 21, 2023.
Attorney for Stephen Lawson enters plea of not guilty; asks for bond to be lowered
.According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, 46-year-old Morgan Wiljanen pleaded guilty to...
Kentucky pilot pleads guilty to flying air ambulance while drunk

Latest News

Shelter staff recommend considering the time and financial commitments of a dog before...
Bowling Green Humane Society discusses gifts that give back
Kentucky license plates will soon be required to stay with registered owners rather than...
Kentucky license plates to stay with owners beginning in 2024
Dr. Kevin Bauereis with UofL Hospital had waited around six months to find a living Type O...
Former UK doctor finds donor match for second life-saving surgery
The USDA's 2023 map of Kentucky indicating the lowest minimum temperature experienced for a...
After 11 years, USDA releases Plant Hardiness Zone Map
Accident
Logan County seeking information in vehicle accident investigation