Upton Stout announces return to Hilltoppers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football defensive back Upton Stout will return to the Hilltoppers, Stout announced Friday.

The redshirt junior from Houston has been one of the most productive players for the Hilltoppers in each of his two seasons with the program and was one of the most sought-after players in the country after entering the transfer portal, but he has elected to remain at WKU.

“Excited to return to WKU for the 2024 season,” Stout said. “I believe special things are ahead for this team and our defense and I can’t wait to be part of it. Let’s run it back.”

Despite missing five full games and a part of another in 2023 due to injury, Stout still put up impressive numbers. The hard-hitting defensive back posted 29 tackles, with 1.5 for loss and 0.5 sacks, an interception he returned 53 yards for a touchdown, eight pass breakups, five quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery he returned 16 yards for a touchdown.

Stout made an instant impact as a redshirt freshman in his first season at WKU after transferring from North Texas. He started 11 games and played in all 14 during the 2022 season and recorded his first defensive touchdown in his first game with the Hilltoppers – a 34-yard pick-six. He finished the 2022 season with four interceptions and 44 tackles, and earned Freshman All-American Honorable Mention honors from CFN while also being named Conference USA Honorable Mention.

Stout has been a key piece in an explosive Hilltopper defense the past two seasons. In 2022, WKU forced 32 turnovers and scored six defensive touchdowns – marks that were both tied for first in the nation. As of Friday, WKU is third nationally in 2023 in turnovers gained with 26 and tied for 15th in defensive scores with three – two of which were scored by Stout.

WKU finished the 2023 season with an 8-5 record after a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Old Dominion, 38-35, in the Famous Toastery Bowl on Monday at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina – the program’s third straight bowl win and fourth in five seasons under Head Coach Tyson Helton.

