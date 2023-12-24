7-year-old cancer survivor donates stuffed animals to Ronald McDonald House

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A seven-year-old from Western Kentucky donated over a hundred toys to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana, after his family had to stay there last year during his cancer treatment.

Lance Meredith was diagnosed with a rare form of Hodgkin’s lymphoma in November of last year. He began treatment in December and had to be in the hospital during the week of Christmas.

His mother, Mary Meredith, says during that time his stuffed animals helped him feel brave.

“There was a lot of surgeries that he had to undergo, he had a port placement, things like that so he had stuffed animals that could go with him when we couldn’t,” Meredith said. “That helped him - kind of gave him a sense of comfort when everything was new.”

So when Lance came to her back in June saying he wanted to save money to buy stuffed animals for other kids in the hospital, they started Strong Like Lance Stuffies.

She says within a week Lance had gathered 100 toys to give to Norton Children’s Hospital.

Then when the Christmas season rolled around, they knew they wanted to give back to the place where they had spent the holidays last year – the Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana.

As a family of seven, Lance’s siblings often weren’t able to be in the hospital with him during his treatment. The Ronald McDonald House gave them a place to stay so their family could be together.

“They could be here even if they couldn’t go to the hospital with us, we could at least kind of go back and forth,” Meredith said.

After having to start Lance’s cancer treatments over the holidays, Mary says it means so much to give back to families who are spending Christmas in the hospital like they did.

“It is a time of year where everybody’s with their families and everybody’s celebrating and this time last year, we weren’t doing a lot of celebrating,” Meredith said. “It just means a lot to be able to help people who are in that position as well.”

