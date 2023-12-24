7-year-old cancer survivor donates stuffed animals to Ronald McDonald House

When Lance Meredith came to his mom back in June saying he wanted to save money to buy stuffed...
When Lance Meredith came to his mom back in June saying he wanted to save money to buy stuffed animals for other kids in the hospital, they started Strong Like Lance Stuffies.(Courtesy of Strong Like Lance)
By Noelle Friel
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A seven-year-old from Western Kentucky donated over a hundred toys to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana, after his family had to stay there last year during his cancer treatment.

Lance Meredith was diagnosed with a rare form of Hodgkin’s lymphoma in November of last year. He began treatment in December and had to be in the hospital during the week of Christmas.

His mother, Mary Meredith, says during that time his stuffed animals helped him feel brave.

“There was a lot of surgeries that he had to undergo, he had a port placement, things like that so he had stuffed animals that could go with him when we couldn’t,” Meredith said. “That helped him - kind of gave him a sense of comfort when everything was new.”

So when Lance came to her back in June saying he wanted to save money to buy stuffed animals for other kids in the hospital, they started Strong Like Lance Stuffies.

She says within a week Lance had gathered 100 toys to give to Norton Children’s Hospital.

Then when the Christmas season rolled around, they knew they wanted to give back to the place where they had spent the holidays last year – the Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana.

As a family of seven, Lance’s siblings often weren’t able to be in the hospital with him during his treatment. The Ronald McDonald House gave them a place to stay so their family could be together.

“They could be here even if they couldn’t go to the hospital with us, we could at least kind of go back and forth,” Meredith said.

After having to start Lance’s cancer treatments over the holidays, Mary says it means so much to give back to families who are spending Christmas in the hospital like they did.

“It is a time of year where everybody’s with their families and everybody’s celebrating and this time last year, we weren’t doing a lot of celebrating,” Meredith said. “It just means a lot to be able to help people who are in that position as well.”

You can visit the Strong Like Lance Stuffies Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laws taking effect in Kentucky in 2024
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Parker and Chloe Stott were reportedly involved in a serious crash while they were traveling...
Wife, unborn baby die in crash days before Christmas; husband hospitalized, reports say
Kentucky license plates will soon be required to stay with registered owners rather than...
Kentucky license plates to stay with owners beginning in 2024
Accident
Logan County seeking information in vehicle accident investigation

Latest News

Bridge Kentucky, a nonprofit outreach organization located in Glasgow, was created in 2019...
Glasgow nonprofit working to bridge gaps in community’s needs
Bridge Kentucky, a nonprofit outreach organization located in Glasgow, was created in 2019...
Glasgow nonprofit working to bridge gaps in community’s needs
This data is crucial for those within the agricultural field and those wanting to plant...
After 11 years, USDA releases Plant Hardiness Zone Map
Adoptions aside, staff at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society say that many options...
Bowling Green Humane Society discusses gifts that give back