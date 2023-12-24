Glasgow nonprofit working to bridge gaps in community’s needs

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – In a world where the shadows of food scarcity and mental health crises loom larger each day, Bridge Kentucky is extending its hands to lift individuals toward brighter horizons.

The nonprofit, organized in 2019, was created to provide wrap-around services for locals who would otherwise have to the leave Glasgow or Barren County.

Mallie Boston, the visionary of Bridge Kentucky, said she started the nonprofit from her office at the Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County, but soon realized the endeavor would require more resources and space.

“We ended up working with the churches to start Room In the Inn, which has now grown into a year-round shelter,” Boston said.

The product of two selfless servants, Wade Copas joined Bridge Kentucky after he saw an opportunity to help area youth and others. Like his parents, he said he remains an advocate for helping those in need.

“When you’re best friends are involved in something, that’s an easy in,” said Copas, executive director of Bridge Kentucky and community advocate. “I know that their hearts are the same as mine.”

Copas said the population of people facing food insecurity and mental health crises continues to grow, adding an emphasis on the nonprofit’s work.

“Whatever we can do to get you to a better place, we will do that,” Copas said.

After partnering with the Nashville-based Room In the Inn outreach, the nonprofit expanded its shelter to a year-round effort. Bridge Kentucky has since seen an 88% success rate, meaning most people leave the shelter with resources they need and can continue supporting themselves.

The outreach also operates a warming center during the colder months. The door at their West Main Street location remains unlocked and available to anyone in need.

Since its inception nearly five years ago, the nonprofit has assisted people with food, rent, utility and shelter assistance.

“We’ve helped with name changes with some kids going through an adoption process or wanting to start out on their own,” Copas said. “Whatever the circumstances may be, we try to do our best to help whoever in whatever situation that they’re in.”

As they continue to open their doors to a community in need, Bridge Kentucky’s staff is hopeful to expand their programs and outreach in the coming months and years.

“With the way that the world is growing, I think we have got to get back to the approach that it does take a community to do anything,” Boston said.

Bridge Kentucky is located at 603 W. Main St. in Glasgow, operating Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

