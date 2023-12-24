KSP enforces distracted driving for the holidays

Kentucky State Police (Kentucky State Police)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are asking those traveling for the holidays to be aware of their driving.

Roadways are expected to be busy for a good portion of this week and ask that you put away any distractions while driving.

Focusing on the road and your driving speed are important, especially for Christmas Day as rainfall is forecasted to impact much of Kentucky.

Texting while driving is against the law in Kentucky, however, it allows the use of global positioning devices and reading, selecting, or entering a telephone number or name to make a call. With some usage still allowed, it can cause distractions and others during the busy holiday season.

KSP ultimately wants everyone to make it home for the holidays safely.

For updated traffic information before you travel, visit goky.ky.gov.

