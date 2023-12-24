Make-A-Wish recipient spends the day with Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A young boy diagnosed with bone cancer experienced a day full of football and the Tennessee Titans as part of his Make-A-Wish this week.

President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee Beth Torres said Mason had one wish, and that was to have a Titans experience. Torres said that’s exactly what he got the day before Christmas Eve.

“Every kid who goes through what Mason is going through finds a different reason to fight and a different reason to be inspired,” Torres said. “And for Mason, it’s the Titans.”

Torres said Mason visited the Titans’ practice facility, where he scored a touchdown with the help of Titans running back Derrick Henry, had lunch with defensive end Jeffery Simmons and later played — and won — a game of Madden NFL.

Simmons said Mason defeated him in the video game, 40-8.

“He’s pretty good at Madden,” Simmons laughed.

“That’s one of the reasons why I play football,” Simmons said. “For kids like Mason who love the game so much, who wish they could be out there playing football, but he’s just dealing with something that is bigger than the game of football. With him being able to talk about football with me, that means so much to me.”

Torres said Mason was receiving treatment in the hospital the day before he visited the practice field and was released from the hospital the morning of.

“To see him here today just being a kid and watching his family just be a family, that’s really the power of this wish.”

Mason’s mother, Elizabeth Harder, said she noticed his symptoms in March of 2022 and took him to the hospital for testing. One month later, Mason was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer that happens most often in children, adolescents and young adults.

Harder said as chemotherapy treatments began, doctors discovered Mason also had a heart condition that had gone unnoticed his entire life. Harder said her son underwent a successful heart surgery after the discovery and hasn’t experienced heart problems since.

Mason is on his final cycle of chemotherapy, according to Harder, after the removal of his tumor, which had been contained to his femur. Harder said Mason hasn’t been able to walk since April of this year.

“We’re just gonna pray that everything’s gone and that nothing came back,” Harder said. “We’re so close to the end, but it’s been tough.”

Harder said Mason has always been a Titans fan, but his journey has amplified his love for the team and the game.

“He knew he was going to do Titans football as his wish,” Harder said. “I tried to get him to do Disney or something else, but I was like, no, this is Mason’s Disneyworld.”

The Tennessee Titans said Mason will be on the sidelines of the game against the Seahawks on Sunday, cheering the team on.

“He’s my hero,” Harder said. “He’s taught me that we can do anything. Him and I, we got this. If he can go through this, then there’s nothing we can’t do.”

