One killed, one injured in Allen County accident

Kentucky State Police (WBKO)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An accident left one killed in Allen County in the city of Scottsville.

Late Saturday night, a juvenile driver crashed in the 3000 block of Old Hartsville Road just before 10 p.m.

Kentucky State Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle and then overturned hitting a tree.

A passenger in the vehicle was also involved in the accident with unknown injuries, according to police. The passenger was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Both the driver and passenger are from Scottsville.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.