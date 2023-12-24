Santa is bringing showers for Christmas

Breezy showers with a rumble of thunder or two will be around for our Christmas.
Breezy showers with a rumble of thunder or two will be around for our Christmas.(WBKO)
By Dana Money
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a warm, partly sunny day today, we’ll see showers sneak in late tonight into tomorrow morning. Gusty winds up to 40mph will be possible, especially in the early morning hours! Today will be perfect to secure those outdoor decorations so they don’t get blown around tomorrow.

Rain coats the area as we wake up for Christmas.
Rain coats the area as we wake up for Christmas.(WBKO)

By the time many folks wake up tomorrow, rain will rush into the WBKO viewing area. Showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but we’re not expecting any severe weather for your Christmas.

Secure those outdoor decorations- some of us could see some gusty winds Christmas morning!
Secure those outdoor decorations- some of us could see some gusty winds Christmas morning!(WBKO)

Winds by tomorrow morning could reach up to 40mph at times, take it easy if you are traveling over the river and through the woods to any of your festivities tomorrow. Some rain will linger into the beginning of Kwanzaa on Tuesday, so keep the rain gear close. Temperatures will steadily take a nosedive as we head into later this week with highs in the lower 40s! Be ready to bundle back up as we ring in 2024!

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laws taking effect in Kentucky in 2024
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Parker and Chloe Stott were reportedly involved in a serious crash while they were traveling...
Wife, unborn baby die in crash days before Christmas; husband hospitalized, reports say
Kentucky license plates will soon be required to stay with registered owners rather than...
Kentucky license plates to stay with owners beginning in 2024
According to the Calhoun County coroner, 42-year-old Jason Murph and his 6-year-old daughter...
Father, 6-year-old daughter die of hypothermia after going missing on road trip

Latest News

Forecasted temperatures for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in south-central Kentucky.
Very warm temperatures for Christmas Eve
A very warm Christmas Eve is ahead for us before Santa brings rainfall on Christmas Day
12/23/2023 WBKO 10pm Weather
We're expecting mild conditions for Christmas Eve with highs in the upper 60s and some sunshine!
Occasional showers today before a GORGEOUS Christmas Eve!
Holiday Forecast
Showers Saturday, then dry conditions for Christmas Eve