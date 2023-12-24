Santa is bringing showers for Christmas

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a warm, partly sunny day today, we’ll see showers sneak in late tonight into tomorrow morning. Gusty winds up to 40mph will be possible, especially in the early morning hours! Today will be perfect to secure those outdoor decorations so they don’t get blown around tomorrow.

Rain coats the area as we wake up for Christmas. (WBKO)

By the time many folks wake up tomorrow, rain will rush into the WBKO viewing area. Showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but we’re not expecting any severe weather for your Christmas.

Secure those outdoor decorations- some of us could see some gusty winds Christmas morning! (WBKO)

Winds by tomorrow morning could reach up to 40mph at times, take it easy if you are traveling over the river and through the woods to any of your festivities tomorrow. Some rain will linger into the beginning of Kwanzaa on Tuesday, so keep the rain gear close. Temperatures will steadily take a nosedive as we head into later this week with highs in the lower 40s! Be ready to bundle back up as we ring in 2024!

