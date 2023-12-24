Very warm temperatures for Christmas Eve
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Be ready to have a very warm Christmas Eve with plenty of sunshine! Christmas Day on the other hand... Santa is bringing us rain.
Temperatures across the area for Christmas Eve will be in the upper to mid-60s. Clouds will start to build in after sunset and rain will move in during the early morning hours of Christmas. Rainfall amounts for most will be close to 1.00″.
If you have any traveling to do along areas of I-75, I-71, or I-65, be prepared for heavy rain at times in the early morning hours of Christmas Day. Make sure your windshield wipers and tires are in good condition before leaving town!
