Very warm temperatures for Christmas Eve

A very warm Christmas Eve is ahead for us before Santa brings rainfall on Christmas Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Be ready to have a very warm Christmas Eve with plenty of sunshine! Christmas Day on the other hand... Santa is bringing us rain.

Forecasted temperatures for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in south-central Kentucky. (Davis Wells)

Temperatures across the area for Christmas Eve will be in the upper to mid-60s. Clouds will start to build in after sunset and rain will move in during the early morning hours of Christmas. Rainfall amounts for most will be close to 1.00″.

If you have any traveling to do along areas of I-75, I-71, or I-65, be prepared for heavy rain at times in the early morning hours of Christmas Day. Make sure your windshield wipers and tires are in good condition before leaving town!

Forecasted conditions for Christmas morning at 8 a.m. (Davis Wells)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.