Rain and gusty winds for Christmas Day

Winds and moderate rainfall can be expected for the first half of Christmas.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christmas Day weather will be rather unenjoyable for much of the morning and part of the afternoon.

Christmas Eve night: Temperatures stay quite mild near the mid-50s with clouds building in. Persistent rainfall will start for most by 5 a.m. including gusty winds.

Christmas Day: Rainfall will last through the afternoon before turning into scattered showers. Winds will be rather strong across the area, especially through 3 p.m. High temperatures in the low 60s.

Rainfall to be steady for the entire viewing area by 7 a.m. (Davis Wells)

Wind gusts could be quite strong up to 40mph through Christmas morning. (Davis Wells)

Christmas Night: Scattered showers are possible through the early morning hours into Tuesday. Low temperatures drop into the mid-40s

Tuesday: Scattered showers push out and skies turn partly cloudy. High temperatures in the mid-50s.

LOOKING AHEAD: As temperatures start to cool further into the week, there are a few chances for some wet snowflakes, especially on Thursday. As of Sunday night, accumulation does not look likely as ground temperatures will be above freezing. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor this as the week progresses.

