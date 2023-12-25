Rainy for Christmas, but a few flakes possible later this week

By Dana Money
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Instead of a white Christmas this year, we are seeing a pretty wet Christmas with rain falling across the WBKO viewing area today. Some of us could even see some gusts up to 40mph by later today! Rumbles of thunder are possible as well, but we aren’t expecting any severe weather as we head through your Christmas Day.

Things will start to dry out as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday except for a sprinkle or two. Temperatures are expected to decline as we head into parts of this week with highs bottoming out in the lower 40s. Thursday into parts of Friday brings chances for mixed precipitation and a few snowflakes! We’re not expecting any major accumulations, but we will be watching this storm system closely for any changes.

