Veterans Alliance Center gives back during the holidays

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - During the holidays there are many people who are surrounded by friends and family members, but there are also those who may be in need and struggling.

The Veterans Alliance Center in Bowling Green takes on the task of giving back to local veterans. They partner with local businesses, other veteran organizations, churches, and individuals in order to assist as many vets as possible.

As the colder months approach, the center sees an increase in the number of veterans in need of assistance.

”Something that we’ve seen a lot in the last couple of weeks is there’s been a lot of people getting food boxes. But the director was just telling me the other day that we’ve had an uptick in the last couple of weeks of new people that’s never been in before,” aid Tom Bridges, volunteer at the Veterans Alliance Center. “That’s still just wild that we’ve been there for five years and stuff and there’s still people that comes in every day, just like I did a couple of years ago, ‘I didn’t even know this place was here, what do y’all do?’.”

The center provides food, clothing, hygiene products and more out of their store in the Fairview Plaza in Bowling Green.

Everything in the store is free of charge for those in need.

The center relies solely on donations to be able to run.

“Nobody here in this store gets paid. So, it’s veterans helping veterans. Most of our volunteers are military, if not, they’re military family,” said Bob Belcher, Veteran Alliance Center Director.

If you are interested in partnering with the center or donating click here.

