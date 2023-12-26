Barren County receives promotion to rear admiral in U.S. Navy

The daughters of Rear Adm. Craig T. Mattingly, commander, Naval Service Training Command,...
The daughters of Rear Adm. Craig T. Mattingly, commander, Naval Service Training Command, replace his shoulder boards during his promotion ceremony on board Naval Station Great Lakes, December 21. NSTC supports 98 percent of initial officer and enlisted accessions training for the Navy, as well as the Navy’s Citizenship Development program. NSTC’s support also includes RTC at Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois, the NROTC program at more than 160 colleges and universities, Officer Training Command (OTC) at Newport, Rhode Island and Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) and Navy National Defense Cadet Corps (NDCC) citizenship development programs at more than 600 high schools worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Reymundo A. Villegas III)(Mass Communication Specialist 1s | Mass Communication Specialist 1s)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREAT LAKES, Ill. (WBKO) – A Barren County native was recently promoted to the rank of rear admiral at a ceremony held at the historic Building One in Illinois.

Captain Craig T. Mattingly, who commands Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), received his permanent appointment Dec. 21. Mattingly was joined by his wife Cindy, and their daughters who conducted the ceremony from start to finish.

Emma Mattingly said it was such an honor that her father asked her to speak at his promotion ceremony.

“He is a natural leader. No one is more deserving than him, and I couldn’t be prouder to call him my dad,” she said.

After the reading of the frocking authorization letter issued from the Chief of Naval Operations, Mattingly’s words to the audience were filled with thanks and gratitude to all of the people who have affected his career along the way. He noted his sincere appreciation to those who have helped him achieve success.

“If I have succeeded in the Navy, it is because of the work ethic imparted to me on our family farm in Kentucky and my experience as an enlisted Sailor,” Mattingly said. “These experiences, my faith, my teammates, mentors, and my family have gotten me to this day.”

Lieutenant Junior Grade Madeline Mattingly, one of Craig’s daughters, issued the oath to her father.

Mattingly, a native of Austin in southern Barren County, departed the family dairy farm in 1987 to enlist in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Anti-Submarine Warfare Operator. He is a 1991 Broadened Opportunity for Officer Selection and Training (BOOST) graduate and a 1995 U.S. Naval Academy graduate. He was designated as a Naval Flight Officer (NFO) in 1997, according to information from the Navy.

He holds a Master of Science degree in National Security Strategy from the National War College, Executive Leadership and Management certifications from the University of Notre Dame, is Joint Qualified and an alumnus of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Seminar XXI.

He has also accumulated more than 3,900 flight hours in the P-3C Orion and P-8A Poseidon aircraft and served on teams that have received various awards and recognition.

