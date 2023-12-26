BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our Tuesday will remain cloudy with highs near the low 50s this afternoon.

Cloudy for most of Tuesday!

Wednesday looks primarily dry through the daytime, but a few very spotty showers will roll through early in the evening.

LOOKING AHEAD: The First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor a chance for some snowfall near Thursday. The latest weather modeling has a low-pressure system entering our area that could produce some wet snow during the morning on Thursday. A few wet snowflakes are likely, but no accumulations are expected.

