Cloudy for most of Tuesday!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our Tuesday will remain cloudy with highs near the low 50s this afternoon.

Wednesday looks primarily dry through the daytime, but a few very spotty showers will roll through early in the evening.

LOOKING AHEAD: The First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor a chance for some snowfall near Thursday. The latest weather modeling has a low-pressure system entering our area that could produce some wet snow during the morning on Thursday. A few wet snowflakes are likely, but no accumulations are expected.

