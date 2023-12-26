FIRST ALERT: Some wet snow possible later this week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Skies are clearing out this evening and that is going to allow temperatures to drop into the lower 30s on the overnight. We might also see some fog during the predawn hours of Wednesday. Through the day, we get a fair amount of sunshine with high temperatures in the lower 50s.

Some rain showers will mix in a little wet snow Thursday night into Friday. (David Wolter)

NEXT STORM SYSTEM: Some rain showers creep in on Wednesday as a low-pressure system drops in from the northwest. As temperatures continue to get colder, we can expect some snowflakes to mix in with the rain. A blend of rain and snow showers are expected on Friday. Little to no accumulations are expected. If there is a dusting, it would mainly be on grassy areas, but even some elevated surfaces along with bridges and overpasses could become a little slick.

The last weekend of the year is looking good for any of those party plans. (David Wolter)

LAST WEEKEND OF 2023: The weather dries out for the weekend. The last day of 2023 is going to be partly sunny with highs around 50. It does become chillier with the start of 2024, but other than a few spotty showers, it should be mainly dry. We will keep you updated on any changes to the forecast.

