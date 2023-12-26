Hopkinsville man gets over a decade in prison for distributing drugs

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Last week, a Hopkinsville man was sentenced to over a decade in prison for various drug charges.

According to court documents on May 24 and June 1, 2022, 26-year-old Shaveon Richardson distributed over 50 grams of methamphetamine in Christian County.

On June 9, 2022, he aided and abetted another person in the distribution of 96 fentanyl pills.

On June 14, 2022, Richardson provided another person with approximately 1 pound of methamphetamine to distribute.

He was sentenced to 11 years and 6 months in federal prison for three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of distribution of fentanyl, and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.