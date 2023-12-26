Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Mike Bryant

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Mike Bryant has been the face of State Farm and a dedicated servant leader for almost 50 years. As he prepares to retire at the end of this year, his legacy of community service and empowerment leaves a positive mark on the region.

“One thing that has always been first in my life is trying to not just do something for the community but do my part for God and serve him in a way that honors him,” Bryant said.

State Farm’s famous slogan is more than that to Bryant, it’s a way of life.

“A good neighbor is there when I’m needed,” Bryant said. “When someone else is less fortunate then I have some need that I can help meet. It just means being there when you need to be there for other people and other things.”

His presence in the community extends far beyond policies and deductibles, as he has served on numerous boards, including TJ Samson Hospital and the Glasgow City School Board. Bryant was instrumental in establishing the Barren County YMCA and Shanti Niketan Hospice in Glasgow.

“Mike being in our community for the YMCA efforts has been a huge deal, and I’m thrilled that he came. I think the community has benefited greatly by him being here,” said Barret Lessenberry, Orthopedic Surgeon at TJ Regional Health.

“His service to this community in this region has been unparalleled. His role in the community has been really immeasurable in making our community the best it can be,” said Neil Thornbury, CEO of TJ Regional Health.

“Mike is a go-to when it comes to the things that need to be done in the community,” said Henry Royse, Mayor of Glasgow. “Our community is a whole lot better off because Mike Bryant was involved.”

Looking back on the various roles he’s held in the community, Bryant says that he has seen the impact of the decisions and hard work he and others have put into making Glasgow a great place to live.

“Every time one door would close, another door would open that would give me an opportunity to serve the city and the county in some way. I’ve said yes, each time because I wanted to be a servant and be a part of the community to help it grow and do well,” he said.

Bryant’s dedication to community service is rooted in a deep belief in empowering others.

“It’s important for each person that we deal with and that we see to help them find what they do well and encourage them to do it so that it helps not only themself but everyone else around them,” he said.

As Bryant looks towards retirement, he hopes to be remembered not for accolades but for the impact he made on people’s lives.

“It’s about the people that I’ve been able to help at times when people really needed help,” Bryant said. “If I can be remembered as a person who cared and who genuinely wanted to help his clients and customers, that would be my primary wish.”

