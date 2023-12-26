Local organization gives back Christmas Day by serving holiday meals

FRANKLIN Ky. (WBKO) - Volunteers with an organization in Franklin spent Christmas morning serving the people of Franklin through a drive-up meal service.

People Serving People of Franklin-Simpson volunteers have been serving warm meals during the holidays to the community for 13 years. On Monday, they handed out 385 total warm meals to the community.

President of the organization, David Carver, said for him it’s important to give back to honor the people who helped him as a kid.

“I will always remember that. If I ever got to a place that I could give back I would do that,” he said.

The organization started by serving Thanksgiving meals in 2010 and from there, expanded to include Christmas.

“All the volunteers wanted to do Christmas,” Carver said, “So we turned around and did the same thing at the Boys and Girls Club.”

Meals were served the meals out of Franklin Elementary, as people drove up to the side of the building.

“A lot of food goes through here and a small amount of time. They’ve been great to provide the kitchen for us, and we appreciate that,” Carver said.

The meals were homemade by members of the organization and consisted of mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, ham, stuffing and a dessert. They were packed up in to-go boxes and then the number needed for each car that came through was taken out.

“I normally work the front when we get the food going and I get to see all the people it’s coming in... [I] open up the doors and the mornings and start the water and then I let him have it from there,” Carver said.

He added that one of the things he enjoyed the most about serving those in the community is that he can do so with many of the same people year after year.

“We enjoy just being able to talk to each other, a lot of times we don’t see each other very much, but we all come together this time of the year to serve,” Carver said.

If you would like to donate to People Serving People of Franklin-Simpson, you can mail a check to People Serving People at P.O. Box 7 Franklin, KY.

You can also keep up with all the organization’s latest activities through Facebook.

