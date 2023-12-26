Logan County to be home for first Isaiah 117 location in Kentucky

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The foster care crisis in Kentucky has been marked by a shortage of families willing or able to temporarily take in children entering or already in the foster care system.

Children in Kentucky’s foster care system are facing the reality of sleeping in hallways and offices at social service facilities, churches, government offices, and even state parks as they wait for placement in a home.

The Logan County Foster Association is a group of foster mothers in Logan County who have firsthand knowledge of the backlog of qualified homes for children.

“There’s five foster moms and we have about 24 children between us and we just couldn’t take any more placements but the calls didn’t stop. We just knew that we had to do something,” said Lori Gafford, Expansion Coordinator for Isaiah 117 and Logan County Foster Association member.

The group looked into starting a nonprofit organization to help ease the burden on local social workers and child welfare agencies when they happened upon Isaiah 117, an organization that runs 22 homes in 12 states. They made a video detailing why Kentucky needed a home and was approved by the organization earlier this year.

“Isaiah 117′s mission is threefold. Reduce trauma for the children, lighten the load for these social workers that work so hard, and then ease the transition for the foster families that are going to take them in,” Gafford said.

Instead of children being taken to government offices to be processed and entered into the system, they are taken to an Isaiah 117 home where they are cared for 24/7 by volunteers in a safe, comforting environment while child welfare staff does the necessary paperwork and identifies a proper placement.

“This home provides everything that they would need. So we could change the way that foster care begins and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Gafford said.

Once established, the Logan County house will be the first in Kentucky. However, opening an Isaiah 117 home must be done in phases when a new location is approved.

Logan County is currently in its Raising Awareness phase.

“We started our kickoff in August and we’ve been spreading awareness in Logan County just letting our community know. They have rallied and walked alongside us to get this house built for the children,” Gafford said.

In March, they will begin raising the funds to acquire a location for the home; whether they build a new home or renovate an existing home to suit the organization’s needs, the location will have to be mortgage-free before they can begin operation.

Currently, Isaiah 117 is seeking 40 trauma-informed trained volunteers (background checked and fingerprinted) to help in the facility.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.