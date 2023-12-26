Lt. Gov. Coleman shares ‘great news’ about her recent medical procedure

Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman during a March 2023 visit to Bowling Green...
Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman during a March 2023 visit to Bowling Green High School.(WBKO)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – Kentucky’s Lieutenant Governor has released an update on her health following a double mastectomy on December 18.

In a statement, Jacqueline Coleman said, “Great news, Team Kentucky: My post-surgery reports came back clean!

“While I am grateful for my amazing health-care heroes, and the relief I feel for having answers, please hear me when I say, if I had put this off, skipped appointments, or not taken it seriously, it is likely the news I’d be sharing eventually wouldn’t be great.

“Early detection and prevention were the difference makers for me. And they are for you, too. Go schedule that appointment that’s been in the back of your mind.

“Thank you for all the prayers and the well wishes. They have kept me and my family going through a really tough time. I can’t wait to see you all soon.”

Coleman, who previously stated that she has a significant family history of cancer, underwent the procedure after “concerns were raised” during a recent routine physical exam.

