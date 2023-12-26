Rain moving out with skies clearing

After a wet Christmas Day, the rain is finally moving on and out of the area. A few areas of fog are possible tonight before the sunshine returns Tuesday.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a rainy Christmas day, most areas picked up between 0.25 and 0.50 inches of rain. Much of the area is still under drought conditions.

Monday night: Temperatures drop into the upper 40s with patchy areas of fog possible. The rain is pushing out and skies will start to turn clear by sunrise Tuesday.

Tuesday: Skies becoming clear with temperatures warming into the mid-50s. A 20% chance of rain only in the early morning hours.

Temperatures warm to near 50 degrees with skies clearing as the day progresses. (Davis Wells)

Tuesday night: The area turns much cooler dropping to nearly 30 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD: The First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor a chance for some snowfall near Thursday. The latest weather modeling has a low-pressure system entering our area that could produce some wet snow during the morning on Thursday. This is likely to change and we will continue to update you as we continue to gather information.

A system will enter our area Thursday morning that could bring some wet snowfall to the area. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor this, and update you both on-air and online. (Davis Wells)

